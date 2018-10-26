Jets likely without WR Anderson, C Long, CB Johnson at Bears

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful to play at Chicago on Sunday because of an injured ankle that kept him out of practice all week.

Fellow receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without two top receivers against the Bears.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) catches pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Center Spencer Long is doubtful with finger and knee ailments, with either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier expected to replace him on the starting offensive line. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.

The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable - as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).

___

