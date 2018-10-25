news

Jets' Bowles says Powell expected to make full recovery

20181025_ap_c9788d6385924a0f9204f9d1c7c776fc-74fb71a102084438991dd993cee91515
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is helped off the field after being hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
by , The Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets coach Todd Bowles says running back Bilal Powell is expected to make a full recovery after he has surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.

Bowles clarified Thursday that Powell's injury, suffered last Sunday during a run against Minnesota, is similar to the one from which wide receiver Quincy Enunwa returned this season.

Initially, Bowles had said that it was "possible" Powell's injury could threaten his playing career because it "may be worse" than the injury that sidelined Enunwa all of last season. The coach says there was a misunderstanding on the potential long-term prognosis for Powell.

Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. He was hurt during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York's 37-17 loss.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Published: