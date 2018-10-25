Jets' Bowles says Powell expected to make full recovery

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is helped off the field after being hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets coach Todd Bowles says running back Bilal Powell is expected to make a full recovery after he has surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.

Bowles clarified Thursday that Powell's injury, suffered last Sunday during a run against Minnesota, is similar to the one from which wide receiver Quincy Enunwa returned this season.

Initially, Bowles had said that it was "possible" Powell's injury could threaten his playing career because it "may be worse" than the injury that sidelined Enunwa all of last season. The coach says there was a misunderstanding on the potential long-term prognosis for Powell.

Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. He was hurt during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York's 37-17 loss.

