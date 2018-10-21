Wayne Rooney scores twice, DC United wraps up playoff spot

WASHINGTON (AP) - Wayne Rooney scored twice, Luciano Acosta had a goal and an assist and D.C. United wrapped up a playoff berth with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday.

Acosta was the sparkplug for D.C., setting up Rooney eight minutes into the game and scoring from distance in the 24th minute.

Acosta, tied for the league lead with 17 assists, weaved through a number of defenders as he dribbled down the left sideline and then turned in at the end line. As he neared the goal he found Rooney out front for his team-leading 11th goal. Acosta then notched his 10th goal, pouncing on a loose ball just outside the top the box after a defender tapped it away from Rooney and curling it into the net.

Rooney made it 3-0 with a penalty kick in the 74th minute.

DC (14-11-8) is unbeaten in nine straight matches, with five straight wins.

David Villa scored his 13th for NYCFC in the 78th minute. Yangel Herrera set up Villa's goal in his first action after being sidelined five month after ankle surgery.

New York City FC (15-10-8), coming of a 21-day layup, has just one win in its last nine games with one week left in the regular season.

