Booker gets a warm welcome from South Carolina Democrats

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Cory Booker is getting a warm welcome as he makes a two-day swing through South Carolina. He had hundreds of Democratic activists nodding, applauding and eventually roaring as he entertained the Orangeburg County party barbecue Thursday in his visit as a potential presidential contender.

The New Jersey senator's two-day swing to the South's first primary state is ostensibly about the upcoming midterm elections. But Booker's visit - like California Sen. Kamala Harris's trip to follow on Friday - is heavy with the overtones of a looming Democratic free-for-all as the party looks for a leader to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Booker says he won't decide his next move until after the Nov. 6 midterms.