Giants-Falcons Preview Capsule

N.Y. GIANTS (1-5) at ATLANTA (2-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Falcons by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Giants 2-4, Falcons 2-4

SERIES RECORD - Tied 12-12

LAST MEETING - Falcons beat Giants 24-20, Sept. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK - Giants lost to Eagles 34-13; Falcons beat Buccaneers 34-29

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 29, Falcons No. 23

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (18).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (T24), RUSH (24), PASS (10).

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (29), PASS (5).

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (T24), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Giants beat Falcons 31-10 in Georgia Dome in last Monday night meeting on Oct. 15, 2007. ... Giants 8-4 vs. Falcons in Atlanta. ... Giants have lost three straight this season; Falcons snapped three-game losing streak last week. ... Falcons' Julio Jones (98.9) and Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (83.7) rank first and third, respectively, in NFL in yards receiving per game since 2016. ... QB Eli Manning five TD passes away from becoming seventh player with 350 in NFL history. ... RB Saquon Barkley aiming to tie Kareem Hunt for most consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards to start career. Barkley had career-high 229 scrimmage yards (130 rushing, 99 receiving) last week. ... Manning averaging 300.7 yards passing in three road games this season. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan leads NFL with 1,432 yards passing, 128.2 rating since Week 3. He is tied for first with 12 TD passes in that span. ... Ryan has seven TDs, one INT, average of 304 yards passing in four games against Giants. ... Jones stands second in NFL with 707 yards receiving this year, but has no touchdowns. ... DE Takk McKinley has 4 ½ sacks in last five games. ... S Damontae Kazee has INT in three straight games. CB Robert Alford leads NFL with 60 pass deflections since 2015. ... Fantasy tip: Falcons placed RB Devonta Freeman (groin) on IR. Tevin Coleman is obvious fantasy starter but emerging rookie Ito Smith, who has TD in three straight games, also gains more fantasy relevance. Falcons like Smith's quickness near goal line.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL