Landeskog's hat trick leads Avalanche past Devils 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Gabriel Landeskog scored three goals, the last of which put Colorado ahead with 3:22 remaining, and the Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Thursday night.

Landeskog completed his third career hat trick with a one-timer off a pass by Mikko Rantanen from behind the net. He also scored earlier in the third period on a deflection of a shot by Ian Cole.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to pick up his first win of the season, including a glove save of Kyle Palmieri's shot with 44 seconds left that preserved Colorado's one-goal lead.

Rantanen scored on an empty-netter with 12 seconds left and added three assists, giving him a league-leading 11 this season.

Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists for the Devils, who lost for the first time after opening the season with four straight victories. Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves for New Jersey, which also got goals from Nico Hischier and Brian Boyle.

Sven Andrighetto scored Colorado's first goal before Landeskog took over.

Hischier put the Devils ahead with his first goal of the season, scoring on a power play with 2:18 left in the first period. He almost found the net again in the closing seconds of the period, but his shot clanked off the right post.

On the rebound, Kyle Palmieri was called for an interference penalty that ended the Devils' power play.

The Avalanche scored twice early in the second period. Andrighetto was awarded a goal after a replay review showed that Kinkaid's glove was over the goal line when he snagged the shot.

Colorado went ahead when Lanseskog sped past the defense and lifted a wrist shot past Kinkaid.

The Devils tied it on Hall's first goal of the season. On a delayed penalty, Hall took a pass from Andy Greene and fired a shot past Grubauer with 4:18 remaining in the period.

New Jersey went ahead 3-2 when Palmieri's shot went off Boyle's leg with 13:38 left in the game.

Landeskog tied it with his second goal less than two minutes later.

NOTES: Grubauer made his second appearance of the season. ... Andrighetto was not expected to play and was on the injured reserve list to start the season, but was activated before the game. ... The game was the last of five straight as the home team for New Jersey, although the first game was played in Bern, Switzerland. ... Devils G Cory Schneider is still rehabbing after hip surgery but has begun skating with the team. His return date is not known. ... Kinkaid had a scoreless streak of 105 minutes snapped by Andrighetto's goal. ... Devils C Travis Zajac suffered a left leg injury and was helped off the ice in the second period. He did not return.

