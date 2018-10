Bills name veteran QB Anderson to start in place of Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is check on after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills are turning to newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to fill in for injured rookie starter Josh Allen.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis this weekend.

McDermott ruled Allen out with a sprained elbow on his throwing arm. He says there's no plan at this point for the quarterback to have surgery.

The 35-year-old Anderson goes from being lured out of semiretirement last week to serve as Allen's mentor to preparing to make his first start in nearly two seasons. Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances as a backup in Carolina last year. He has a 20-27 record as a starter over a 12-year NFL career.

Allen was hurt during the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.

McDermott's only other option was turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job to Allen after a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The second-year player already has thrown four interceptions this season and 10 in seven games, including the playoffs.

