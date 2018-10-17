WRs Enunwa, Pryor, Anderson top Jets' lengthy injury list

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon (89) is congratulated by wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Wide receivers Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson top a lengthy list of banged-up players on the New York Jets' first injury report of the week.

There are 18 players listed Wednesday, meaning one-third of the entire 53-man roster.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is on there, with his right elbow listed, but he was a full participant at practice and says he's completely fine.

Meanwhile, Enunwa (ankle) and safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb) have already been ruled out for the Jets' game Sunday against Minnesota.

Anderson (hamstring) and Pryor (groin) didn't practice, and the Jets could look to add a receiver this week.

Also sitting out Wednesday's practice: cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion), running back Isaiah Crowell (foot), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (back) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot).

