AP Source: Islanders to hire former Devils GM Lamoriello

NEW YORK (AP) - Veteran executive Lou Lamoriello is coming to the New York Islanders, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.

The person, who sought anonymity because the hiring had not been officially announced, said the deal will likely be completed this week.

It's not clear whether Lamoriello's title will be director of hockey operations, general manager or some combination of the two, but it's expected that he'll be in charge. It was also uncertain how his hiring would affect current president and general manager Garth Snow, who has four years remaining on his contract.

News of Lamoriello joining the Islanders was first reported by The Athletic, which also reported that Snow's deal has a "steep buyout."

Snow and coach Doug Weight just returned to New York after spending a week at the hockey world championships in Denmark.

