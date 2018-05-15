Syracuse signs forward Robert Braswell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse has signed three-star recruit Robert Braswell to a national letter of intent.

Coach Jim Boeheim made the announcement on Tuesday.

Braswell, a 6-foot-9 forward from Blythewood High School in South Carolina, joins Boeheim's son Buddy and Jalen Carey of New Jersey's Immaculate Conception High School in Syracuse's 2018 recruiting class.

Blythewood reached the South Carolina Class 5A state championship game in 2017 and advanced to the state semifinals this past season. Braswell, who averaged 11 points and six rebounds as a junior, upped his numbers to 16 points and eight boards as a senior.

Braswell also starred in track and field, winning the high jump title two straight times. His victory this year at the state championships came after a leap of 6-10.