Giants sign QB Alex Tanney, defensive end A.J. Francis

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have added a veteran defensive tackle and another quarterback to compete for the backup job to Eli Manning.

The Giants on Wednesday announced the signing of defensive tackle A.J. Francis and quarterback Alex Tanney.

Francis has played in nine regular-season games over the past three seasons, including six for Washington last season. His most productive game was the 2017 season finale against the Giants, when he had six tackles.

The University of Maryland product has also played in games for Seattle and Miami.

Tanney spent last season on the Tennessee Titans' injured reserve list after breaking his left foot in the preseason finale. He has played in one NFL game, the Titans final game of the 2015 season. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in a loss at Indianapolis.

Francis and Tanney were released on Monday.

