Arrest warrant issued for Jets' Anderson after court no-show

NEW YORK (AP) - An arrest warrant has been issued for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson after he failed to appear for a court date in Florida.

According to Broward County court records , Anderson was due Wednesday morning for his arraignment stemming from a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving in January. Bond was set at $500 for Anderson.

Ed O'Donnell, Anderson's Florida-based attorney, did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The charge stems from an incident in Sunrise, Florida, on Jan. 19 when Anderson was charged on nine counts. The original felony charge of fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active was reduced on April 7 to misdemeanor reckless driving - for which Anderson was due in court Wednesday, according to court records. A felony charge of threatening a public servant or family member had been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

