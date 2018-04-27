Jets draft Fort Hays State DL Nathan Shepherd in 3rd round

New York Jets fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have taken Fort Hays State defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd with their pick in the third round of the NFL draft.

Shepherd is the first Division II player selected in this year's draft.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shepherd adds depth to the Jets' defensive line after they cut defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson during the offseason. Shepherd, a native of Ontario, Canada, turns 25 in October and is considered raw after he spent two years out of football in 2013 and 2014 and worked side jobs before returning to the field with Fort Hays State in Kansas.

Shepherd had 10 sacks and 12 1/2 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.

Shepherd was the Jets' first and only scheduled selection of the second day of the draft. New York took USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night.

