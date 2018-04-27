Giants find blocker for Barkley, draft guard Will Hernandez

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants didn't wait long to find a blocker to help No. 2 overall draft pick Saquon Barkley.

The Giants grabbed mammoth guard Will Hernandez of UTEP with the second pick of the second round on Friday night. The 345-pounder moved into the Miners' starting lineup as a redshirt freshman and started all 49 games at left guard.

The Giants' offensive line struggled last season with injuries and poor play. The team ranked No. 26 in the league in rushing, averaging 96.8 yards and it finished 31st in points scored.

New York lost center Weston Richburg and left guard Justin Pugh to free agency. New general manager Dave Gettleman signed New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder as a free agent and planned to move 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers to right tackle.

Flowers, however, is not taking part in the organized team activities and the recent minicamp, both voluntary events.

Brett Jones played well at center after Richburg was sidelined by a concussion. The guard positions are wide open with John Jerry, Jon Halapio and John Greco all returning and Hernandez now in the mix.

New York has two picks in the third round, the second and fifth overall. The latter came from Tampa Bay in the deal that sent Jason Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers.

