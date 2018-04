Giants probably will look for linemen on second day of draft

Penn State's Saquon Barkley greets commissioner Roger Goodell on the stage after being selected by the New York Giants during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Penn State's Saquon Barkley greets commissioner Roger Goodell on the stage after being selected by the New York Giants during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants will probably look to improve their lines in the second day of the NFL draft after taking running back Saquon Barkley of Penn State with the second pick overall.

The offensive line struggled last season and could use a couple of guards. The defensive line will need a pass rusher following the recent trade of end Jason Pierre-Paul to Tampa Bay.

New York has the second pick in both the second and third rounds.

Guard Will Hernandez of Texas El-Paso was still on the board after the opening round, while there are a couple of good defensive ends in Harold Landy of Boston College, Arden Key of LSU and Sam Hubbard of Ohio State.

The Giants also need help at wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback.

Veteran receiver Brandon Marshall had his contract terminated after failing his physical last week. Courtland Sutton, a 6-foot-3 receiver from SMU, is available.

Among other players who might interest the Giants at cornerback are Josh Jackson of Iowa and Isaiah Oliver of Colorado.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL