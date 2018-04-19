The New York Giants have released receiver Brandon Marshall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

General manager Dave Gettleman confirmed the move on Thursday during his pre-draft news conference. He says the 34-year-old Marshall failed his physical.

Marshall was scheduled to make $5 million this season.

After signing a two-year, $12 million contract as a free agent a little more than a year ago, Marshall played in five games last season. He was hurt against the Los Angeles Chargers in early October and had season-ending surgery to stabilize his ankle.

The game against the Chargers also saw the Giants lose receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Dwayne Harris with season-ending injuries.

Marshall finished the season with a career-low 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns.

___

