Devils make playoffs for first time since 2012

New Jersey Devils players celebrate a goal by left wing Miles Wood (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New Jersey Devils players celebrate a goal by left wing Miles Wood (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Devils are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Patrick Maroon set up second-period goals by Pavel Zacha and Miles Wood and the Devils ended a five-year postseason drought with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Keith Kinkaid, the mainstay in goal since the end of January, made 31 saves as the Devils won their fourth straight and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). He preserved the lead with a stop in close on Auston Matthews with just over seven minutes to play.

New Jersey is 10-2-1 in its past 13 in going from the worst team in the Eastern Conference a year ago to one that will get a chance to start playing for the Stanley Cup next week.

After it was over, the players went to center ice and saluted the fans who were standing for much of the final minute.

William Nylander scored on a power play in the first period for Toronto to ice his second straight 20-goal season. Frederik Andersen was outstanding, making 37 saves, including saves on breakaways by Taylor Hall and Michael Grabner in the big second period.

The loss was only the fourth in 13 games (9-4) for the Maple Leafs, who will face either Boston or Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

New Jersey will have to wait for its opponent to be decided.

While the Devils had the majority of shots for the first 27-plus minutes, they fell behind 1-0 when Nylander scored from the right circle 12 seconds after Nico Hischier was called for tripping.

Zacha didn't tie the game until 7:55 of the second period. He won a puck along the boards in center ice, worked a give-and-go with Maroon entering the Toronto zone and beat Andersen with a shot from the left circle just under the crossbar.

Maroon, who was acquired in a trade deadline deal with Edmonton, did all the work on Wood's 18th goal. He fended off Nazem Kadri carrying the puck from in front of his bench, all the way behind the net and then came out the other side and found Wood alone in front for a slam dunk.

NOTES: Matthews extended his point-scoring streak to eight games with an assist on Nylander's goal. ... The Devils won the season series 2-0-1. ... Hall's nine-game points scoring streak and four-game goals run were snapped. .... There were four penalties in the game.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Montreal on Saturday night in regular-season finale.

Devils: End the regular season at Washington on Saturday night.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey