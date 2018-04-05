New York Giants sign cornerback William Gay

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have signed durable cornerback William Gay.

The team announced the signing Thursday, less than a week before the start of organized team activities.

A Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick in 2007, he played in 176 consecutive regular-season and 15 postseason games through the end of the 2017 season. He spent 10 of those years with Pittsburgh, and the 2012 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Gay is the fifth defensive back signed by the Giants this offseason, joining Michael Thomas, B.W. Webb, Curtis Riley and Teddy Williams.

Gay had 19 tackles, an interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles last season as a backup with the Steelers. He was released in March.

___

