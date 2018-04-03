Red Bulls defender Duncan out indefinitely with ACL injury

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) - New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan is going to be sidelined indefinitely with a major knee injury.

The MLS announced Tuesday that the 20-year-old tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Red Bulls' match against Orlando City SC on Saturday. Surgery will be done in the coming weeks.

Duncan is a product of the Red Bulls Academy. He spent the past two years with FC Valenciennes in France. He had appeared in all four MLS games this season, recording his first MLS assist.

A timetable for his return will be set after the surgery.