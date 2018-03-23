Jets sign linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to 2-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets have signed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two-year contract.

Pierre-Louis adds depth at inside linebacker and on special teams for the Jets, who announced the signing Friday.

The 26-year-old Pierre-Louis has 84 career tackles in parts of four seasons with Seattle and Kansas City.

He spent last season with the Chiefs after being acquired in a trade with the Seahawks for D.J. Alexander and had a career-high 41 tackles and two passes defensed in 14 regular-season games. He had six tackles in Kansas City's playoff loss to Tennessee.

Pierre-Louis had a recent off-field issue. He was arrested and charged in January with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, THC and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in suburban Kansas City. The linebacker was also charged with driving without a valid license and failure to display a valid plate or current registration. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

