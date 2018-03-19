Karrie Webb gets US Women's Open spot

FAR HILLS, N.J. (AP) - Two-time champion Karrie Webb has received a special exemption to the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek in Alabama.

Webb won consecutive U.S. Women's Open titles by a combined 13 shots when she was at the top of her game. She beat Cristie Kerr and Meg Mallon by five shots at The Merit Club outside Chicago in 2000 and Se Ri Pak by eight shots at Pine Needles in North Carolina a year later.

The U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek starts May 31.

Webb received a 10-year exemption for her 2001 victory, and she has remained exempt through other categories every year since then.

The Australian is the first player to receive a special exemption to the Women's Open since Pak in 2016 at CordeValle.