Billionaires with eye on White House to visit key states

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks with members of the media at The Bridge Way School in Philadelphia. Two deep-pocketed Democrats are set to travel to early presidential primary states on Tuesday, stoking further speculation about whether they will soon launch bids for the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Two deep-pocketed Democrats are set to travel to early presidential primary states, stoking further speculation about whether or not they will run for president.

The billionaire former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, is set to visit three towns in Iowa on Tuesday, while billionaire investor and activist Tom Steyer will host a town hall in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Iowa caucuses are traditionally the first voting for presidential nominees. South Carolina's primary is usually the first in the South.

Both Bloomberg and Steyer have been noncommittal about whether they will run for president in 2020.

Bloomberg will travel to Cedar Rapids, Ankeny and Des Moines for a screening of his climate change film, "Paris to Pittsburgh," and other energy-related events.