news

Ohio Democratic senator weighing 2020 presidential run

20181112_ap_08ac6dd519994ff2a58d3d34d4fa809e-272f02f7b20947f3b0d010a081c98dad
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks after winning his re-election bid during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
by , The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, one of the winningest Democrats in Ohio history, says he is seriously considering a 2020 presidential run.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks after winning his re-election bid during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Ohio Democratic senator weighing 2020 presidential run

Brown had previously played down interest in joining what's expected to be a crowded Democratic field. But Brown acknowledged in multiple interviews Monday he's listening to calls for him to run. He tells The Associated Press the encouragement is coming from national Democratic Party figures.

The 65-year-old politician led all Ohio vote-getters Nov. 6 to win re-election to a third Senate term even as Republicans swept other key statewide offices.

Brown says his election shows "a strong progressive" can win. He called his campaign "a blueprint for our nation in 2020."

Brown says he will discuss 2020 with his wife and other family members before deciding "in the next couple months."

Published: