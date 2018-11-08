Minnesota AG-elect Ellison resigning as DNC deputy chair

Minnesota Attorney General-elect Keith Ellison speaks during the election night event held by the Democratic Party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Minnesota Attorney General-elect Keith Ellison speaks during the election night event held by the Democratic Party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Attorney General-elect Keith Ellison says he is resigning as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Ellison told Minnesota Public Radio on Wednesday night that he's notified DNC Chairman Tom Perez that he "will be retiring from that role to devote all my time to the people of the state of Minnesota."

Ellison was elected Minnesota attorney general on Tuesday despite an ex-girlfriend's accusation of domestic abuse, which Ellison has denied. Ellison defeated Republican Doug Wardlow for an office that had threatened to swing to Republicans for the first time in nearly half a century.

Ellison rose to national prominence as the first Muslim elected to Congress and last year became deputy chairman of the DNC.

___

For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics