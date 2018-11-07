Trump's figurative red wall stops Florida's blue wave

Republican Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis speaks as his wife Casey, left, Lt. Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez and her husband Adrian Nunez look on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. DeSantis defeated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Democrats' blue wave hit President Donald Trump's figurative red wall in Florida. The state maintained its reputation for close elections - with Republicans again having the edge.

In the governor's race, Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by less than a percentage point. It's the third straight election Republicans have won the governor's office with less than half the statewide vote.

DeSantis was helped by Trump, and as governor he can return the favor in 2020 when Florida's 29 electoral college votes will be crucial.