Abrams, Kemp await more ballots in Georgia governor's race

ATLANTA (AP) - Republican nominee for Georgia governor Brian Kemp says he is "confident victory is near" but is waiting on final results in the close race.

Kemp told supporters at his election party Tuesday night that "the math is on our side to win this election" but stopped short of claiming victory.

Earlier, opponent Stacey Abrams implied that a runoff is likely in the election. The Democrat told supporters they would "have a chance to do a do-over."

The Associated Press has not called the race.

Kemp has a narrow lead in the vote count but the race could still go to a runoff. In Georgia, a race goes to an automatic runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.