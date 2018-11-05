news

Texas turnout high as Cruz, O'Rourke end close Senate race

Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the George H.W. Bush Commemorative Center in Midland, Texas for a campaign stop Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Cruz is on his bus tour campaigning before the mid-term elections. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)
by , The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke are working their way home at the end of one of the most closely watched races of the 2018 midterms.

Cruz's last rally Monday is set near his hometown of Houston. O'Rourke is heading to El Paso to finish an underdog campaign that drew national attention and took him through each of Texas' 254 counties.

Polls show a surprisingly tight race in Texas heading into Tuesday's midterm elections. It's the most competitive U.S. Senate race in a generation in Texas, where Democrats have been shut out of statewide office since the 1990s.

Texas is already smashing turnout records even before Election Day. More than 4.8 million ballots were cast during early voting, surpassing the total turnout of the 2014 midterms.

