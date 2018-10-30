Embattled GOP incumbent tries to paint Democrat as radical

FILE - This combination of file photos show candidates in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District race in the November 2018 election from left, Democrat Sharice Davids and incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Republican incumbent in danger of losing his Kansas congressional seat is aggressively portraying his Democratic foe as a radical leftist "rooting against this country" and tried to turn her criticism of President Donald Trump against her.

GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder and Democratic challenger Sharice Davids had their first and likely only debate in the Kansas City-area 3rd District only hours after Trump repeated an earlier endorsement of Yoder. Trump narrowly lost the district in 2016, encouraging Democrats to try to oust the four-term incumbent.

Davids has received national attention as an openly LGBT and Native American candidate who also has fought mixed martial arts bouts. She described Yoder during the debate as someone who supports Trump "through thick and thin."

Yoder suggested such comments show Davids can't be moderate.