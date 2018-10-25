Hawley points finger at Democrats for incivility in politics

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo. talks to supporters during a campaign stop Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. McCaskill is facing challenger, Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley in the upcoming election. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley is pointing the finger at Democrats for incivility in politics.

The state attorney general said he's "disappointed" with Democrats during a Thursday debate against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill hosted by KMBC-TV in Kansas City.

Hawley cited "mobs popping up" after confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder's comment that when that when those on the opposite side of the aisle "go low," Democrats should "kick 'em."

He told reporters after the debate that the pipe bombs targeting prominent Democratic politicians and CNN are "awful" and condemned political violence.

McCaskill said both sides need to "turn down the temperature" and said Hawley's blame is misplaced. McCaskill criticized him for not acknowledging the role of Trump's "incendiary" rhetoric.