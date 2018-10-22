news

Democrat Pritzker gives $15M more for Illinois governor bid

FILE - This combination of March 20, 2018, file photos shows Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, and J.B. Pritzker, his Democratic challenger in the November election. Rauner and Pritzker each reported income of roughly $55 million last year. Rauner and Pritzker released partial 2017 tax returns Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/File)

CHICAGO (AP) - Billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker has donated $15 million more to his campaign for Illinois governor, pushing his self-financing total to $161.5 million.

Both Pritzker and multimillionaire Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner have been largely funding their own campaigns. The Chicago Tribune reports that Pritzker's campaign reported the new donation to state election officials Saturday.

The Hyatt Hotel heir is outpacing Rauner, who has given about $68 million toward his re-election campaign.

Pritzker's new donation extends his national self-financing mark over former eBay executive Meg Whitman, who gave $144 million toward her unsuccessful 2010 Republican campaign for California governor.

Pritzker's campaign says he has also given about $19 million toward helping other Democratic candidates around the state.

