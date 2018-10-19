Kamala Harris: Midterms a fight for 'the best of who we are'

HOPKINS, S.C. (AP) - Declaring this midterm election year an "inflection point" in American history, Kamala Harris came to South Carolina to tell Democrats that the way out of Donald Trump's America is through the ballot box.

The California senator may have been referring to Nov. 6 elections, but her surroundings - the state that hosts the first Southern presidential primary - also carried the air of another election year: 2020.

Harris demurred when asked about her looming decision on a White House bid. She brought a message that could transition easily should she join what is expected to be a crowded Democratic presidential field. This is the time to ask "who are we?"