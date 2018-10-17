news

Pritzker pumps $146M of his cash into Illinois governor bid

20181017_ap_79d9ece3ed994730a3cdc64c83f7adc3-85c7ff1a584e473b8c602036ee58866b
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 file photo. Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, and his Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker faced-off in a debate in Chicago. Republicans who gained ground in the Illinois General Assembly two years ago with Gov. Bruce Rauner's financial help face a tougher go of it this year. Rauner and his top contributors poured more than $40 million into legislative races in 2016. The GOP picked up seats in the House and Senate. Rauner hoped for further gains in 2018. But he's struggling in a re-election bid against Democrat J.B. Pritzker. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

CHICAGO (AP) - Billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker is showing no reluctance to pour his own money to unseat multimillionaire Republican Bruce Rauner from the Illinois governor's office.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 file photo. Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, and his Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker faced-off in a debate in Chicago. Republicans who gained ground in the Illinois General Assembly two years ago with Gov. Bruce Rauner´s financial help face a tougher go of it this year. Rauner and his top contributors poured more than $40 million into legislative races in 2016. The GOP picked up seats in the House and Senate. Rauner hoped for further gains in 2018. But he´s struggling in a re-election bid against Democrat J.B. Pritzker. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Pritzker pumps $146M of his cash into Illinois governor bid

New state campaign reports show Pritzker has pumped $146.5 million into his campaign. Pritzker's self-funding and $50 million that Rauner gave his campaign in 2016 have fueled a combined $234 million fundraising total through September.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Hyatt Hotel fortune heir Pritzker has broken the national self-financing mark Republican Meg Whitman set by giving $144 million of her fortune toward an unsuccessful 2010 campaign for California governor.

Rauner is a former private equity investor who's given $95 million to his campaigns since 2013.

The Chicago Tribune reports that since early 2017, Pritzker's campaign has spent $135.9 million compared to $71.5 million by Rauner.

Published: