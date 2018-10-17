Filing: Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison says ex-wife abused him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison's recently unsealed divorce filings contain no allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife. But Ellison accused Kim Ellison of repeatedly hitting him throughout their marriage, before it ended in 2012 .

Media organizations sued to unseal the divorce records after Keith Ellison's former girlfriend accused him in August of physical abuse. Ellison, who is running for Minnesota attorney general and is deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has denied that claim.

Ellison claimed in a 2015 filing responding to his ex-wife's request for more spousal support that she hit him and once threatened him with a knife.

A representative for Kim Ellison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.