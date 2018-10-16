Judge rules against voting security advocates in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge will not order election officials in Tennessee's largest county to perform rigorous safeguards to its voting systems ahead of the November elections.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker on Tuesday denied a request for an order requiring that the Shelby County Election Commission ask the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to perform risk and vulnerability assessments on electronic voting systems before Nov. 6.

The petition for a temporary restraining order was made by attorney Carol Chumney, who represents a group of voters in a lawsuit seeking to preserve the integrity of the election.

They also asked that officials require voting systems vendor Election Systems & Software to install advanced security sensors on their system and allow candidates' poll watchers to observe collection of memory cards and vote tabulation.