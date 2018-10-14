GOP plays blame game while fighting to save House majority

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, shows the Capitol at sunrise in Washington. Republicans have begun to concede defeat in the evolving fight to preserve the House majority. The partyâ€™s candidates may not go quietly, but from Arizona to Colorado to Iowa, the GOPâ€™s most powerful players are shifting resources away from vulnerable Republican House candidates deemed too far gone and toward those thought to have a better chance of political survival. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Republicans have begun to concede defeat in the evolving fight to preserve the House majority.

The party's candidates may not go quietly, but from the Arizona mountains to suburban Denver to the cornfields of Iowa, the GOP's most powerful players this midterm season are shifting resources away from vulnerable Republican House candidates deemed too far gone and toward those thought to have a better chance of political survival.

Already, Republican strategists and spending patterns by both sides indicate GOP defeat in as many as a dozen House races - halfway to the number Democrats need to seize the House majority this fall. Dozens more seats are in play.

And as Republicans initiate a strategic triage to preserve their delicate House majority, the early Republican-on-Republican blame game has begun as well.