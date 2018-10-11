GOP decries Dems' 'mob rule,' flipping the script

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are forecasting nightmarish Democratic "mob rule" to amp up GOP voters for next month's critical midterm elections. That is flipping the script from complaints that it's Trump and the tea party movement who've boosted rowdy and divisive tactics to dangerous levels.

Less than a month from voting in which GOP control of Congress is dangling precariously, Republicans are linking comments and actions by Democratic politicians, raucous protesters opposing Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and even a gunman who shot targeted GOP lawmakers.

The message to Republican voters: Democrats are employing radical tactics that are only growing worse.