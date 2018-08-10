Kansas governor's aide: Kobach promise on count not enough

Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., delayed the final results until the early morning on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka, Kan. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr on Friday reiterated the governor's demand that Kobach stop advising county election officials on handling perhaps several thousand as-yet uncounted ballots in the governor's race.

Kobach led by 121 votes out of more than 311,000 cast after discrepancies were found Thursday between two counties' totals and those reported on the secretary of state's website.

The secretary of state advises counties, which handle actual counting. Kobach noted that Thursday night on CNN but said he would stay out of further counting because of Colyer's demand in a letter Thursday.

But Marr says Colyer wants Kobach to step aside from "his actual" advising role.