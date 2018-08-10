Minnesota's Swanson accused of pushing staff to aid ambition

FILE - In this March 12, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson speaks during an interview at the Capitol in St. Paul. Swanson's campaign for Minnesota governor is being hit by late accusations that she pressured staffers in her office to perform political work. Swanson is one of three Democrats running in the Tuesday, Aug. 14 primary. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Democrat Lori Swanson's campaign for Minnesota governor is being hit by late accusations that she pressured staffers in her office to perform political work.

D'Andre Norman, a former staffer in Swanson's attorney general office, told The Intercept he spent years rounding up office staffers to volunteer for Swanson. Norman was a dispute resolution mediator from 2006 until he was fired in 2014.

Norman says he recruited employees by suggesting their careers would benefit. His account comes days after The Intercept published allegations by several unidentified staffers that they were pressured to volunteer for Swanson.

Ben Wogsland, a spokesman in the attorney general's office, says Norman was never authorized to pressure staffers to do political work and that any employees who worked for Swanson did so voluntarily on their own time.

Swanson is one of three Democrats vying in Tuesday's primary.