Tlaib wins Conyers' seat; Congress to get 1st Muslim woman

DETROIT (AP) - Former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for the U.S. House seat long held by former Rep. John Conyers, setting her up to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.

No Republicans or third-party candidates ran in Tuesday's 13th Congressional District primary race. That means the daughter of Palestinian immigrants is set to win the seat in November's election and begin serving a full two-year term in January.

In a twist, there was also a special primary election to determine who will serve the last two months of Conyers' term, which ends in December. That race was still too close to call Wednesday morning between Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. The winner of that race will also run unopposed in November's election but would only hold the seat for two months.

Tlaib, 42, served in the Michigan House from 2009 until 2014. She defeated five other candidates to win the nomination to run for a full term representing the heavily Democratic 13th District, which covers much of Detroit and some of its suburbs.

The 89-year-old Conyers was first elected to the House in 1964. He stepped down in December citing health reasons, though several former female staffers had accused him of sexual harassment.

"This is a huge victory for the Arab and Muslim American communities - it's also a huge victory for the city of Detroit," said Sally Howell, director of the Center for Arab American Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. "Rashida Tlaib brings forward the legacy of John Conyers in terms of the groundbreaking role he played in Congress and his commitment to civil rights."

In the Michigan governor's race , Dr. Abdul El-Sayed - Detroit's liberal ex-health director who hoped to become the nation's first Muslim governor - lost his bid for the Democratic nomination. Instead, former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer will face Republican state Attorney General Bill Schuette, an ally of President Donald Trump, in the November election.

Conyers' seat was among three open House seats in Michigan heading into the primary, including another that the Democrats expect to keep and a Republican-held seat they hope to flip in their push to take control of the chamber.

In addition to Tlaib, Jones and Wild, Conyers' great-nephew, state Sen. Ian Conyers, competed in the special election. Joining them in the race for the full two-year term were former state Rep. Shanelle Jackson and current state Sen. Coleman Young, the son of the late Coleman A. Young, who was elected mayor in 1973 and held the position for 20 years.

Associated Press writer Jeff Karoub contributed to this story from Detroit.