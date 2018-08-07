Michigan voters choose would-be successors to GOP governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A former legislative leader with the Democratic establishment's backing and the state's Republican attorney general are hoping to emerge from crowded fields in the primary for Michigan governor.

The winners in Tuesday's election will compete this fall for a seat that is opening due to the coming departure of GOP Gov. Rick Snyder, who has reached his term limit.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, the first-ever female leader of a state Senate caucus, faces challenges from her left in former Detroit health director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and chemical-testing entrepreneur Shri Thanedar. In the Republican contest, Attorney General Bill Schuette - an ally of President Donald Trump - is running against Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, conservative state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines, a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist.

The GOP has controlled Michigan for 7 ½ years, and Democrats are eager to capitalize on what is typically rough sledding for the president's party in midterm elections and the state electorate's penchant for backing the opposite party when a governor leaves due to term limits.

In the frantic closing days, Whitmer campaigned with union leaders, members of the state's Democratic congressional delegation and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said she is the party's best chance to retake the governorship in November. El-Sayed got a boost with a visit from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who predicted that El-Sayed would defy polling like Sanders did in narrowly upsetting Hillary Clinton in Michigan's 2016 presidential primary.

Both El-Sayed, who could become the country's first Muslim governor, and Thanedar - an immigrant from India who spent at least $10 million of his fortune to run - highlighted their support for a "Medicare-for-all" health care system and opposition to accepting corporate political action committee money. Whitmer said she supports getting everyone covered but stopped short of embracing a single-payer plan, instead promoting her work to help expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of adults through former President Barack Obama's health care law while also promising to fix deteriorating roads.

"We must be the change we want to see in the world, and that starts with this election on Tuesday," Whitmer said at a brewery in Warren, a Detroit suburb.

At a rally with Sanders near Ann Arbor, El-Sayed said he was "done waiting" for clean water in Flint and health care for all.

In the Republican battle, Schuette - a veteran politician who has served in Congress, the Legislature and as an appellate judge - emphasized his endorsement from Trump and a proposal to cut the state income tax from 4.25 percent to 3.9 percent. Calley, who is supported by Snyder but withdrew his support for Trump in 2016, touted economic gains under their watch and accused Schuette of illegally misusing his office to advance his political career and wrongly prosecuting top state officials for Flint's water crisis.

Colbeck, a former rocket scientist who hoped to offset lower fundraising with enthusiasm from grassroots volunteers, proposed initiatives such as eliminating the state income tax. Hines self-funded his campaign with $2.7 million, hoping voters would elect another outsider like they did in backing Snyder in 2010.

___

Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert .

___

