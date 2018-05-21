Democrats pin hopes on US House seat in Arkansas election

Campaign signs and political candidates greet visitors to the Pulaski County Courthouse Annex in Little Rock, Ark., for the end of the early voting period on Monday, May 21, 2018. Arkansas' primary and judicial general election occurs Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)

Arkansas Democrats will choose their nominee for a Republican-held U.S. House seat the party believes it can flip this fall, while a state Supreme Court justice is seeking re-election in a campaign that's marked by an onslaught of attack ads from an out-of-state group.

Tuesday marks the first statewide election using a state law requiring voters to show photo identification. The Arkansas Supreme Court earlier this month ruled the state can enforce the revived voter ID law, despite a judge ruling it unconstitutional.

The House seat is Democrats' best hope to end their shutout in Arkansas, where Republicans control all of the state's federal offices and its statewide partisan offices.

There also are primaries in both parties for governor although Republican Asa Hutchinson is favored for a second term.