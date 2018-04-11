Liberal 'resistance warriors' learning how to win election

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hundreds of liberal political candidates gathering in Washington for a conference are excited and angry - and animated by their opposition to President Donald Trump. They're also ready to fight any calls to moderate their liberal passions.

Most of the so-called resistance warriors participating in the four-day conference opening Thursday are running in state and municipal elections this fall. They are coming together as the Democratic Party's left flank intensifies in its push to seize control of Congress, statehouses and local governments across the country.

Participants will learn how to look good on television, find donors, design websites and, perhaps most importantly, develop a message around progressive economic priorities.

Among the speakers are two liberal icons, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.