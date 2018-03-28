Indiana city renews $240K deal with Senate candidate's wife

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) - An Indianapolis suburb has renewed a $20,000-a-month legal services contract with the wife of Republican Senate candidate Luke Messer.

The city of Fishers pays Jennifer Messer $240,000 a year for part-time legal work she does from home in suburban Washington, where the family moved after Luke Messer's election to Congress in 2012.

Fishers' officials gave final approval Monday to her 2018 contract.

She previously worked as an attorney for Fishers through her former firm. But in 2015 she was awarded a contract to work on her own for the city.

The Associated Press previously reported that she makes more than many full-time government lawyers, including the city's staff attorneys.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness says it's a good deal for the city because she charges less than many private attorneys.