Burkina Faso says 10 gendarmes killed in ambush near Mali

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) - Burkina Faso's security minister says 10 gendarmes have been killed in an ambush after unidentified attackers set fire to a school near the border with Mali.

Clement Sawadogo says troops who arrived to reinforce the gendarmes in Sourou province early Thursday accidentally triggered an explosive device, injuring three members of the security forces.

The West African nation has seen increasing attacks by Islamic extremists since 2015.

The area near the Mali border has seen a number of attacks on schools, police headquarters and administrative offices.

In the past week, three soldiers and a policeman have been killed in separate attacks around Burkina Faso.

Sawadogo urged security forces and citizens to be vigilant during new year celebrations.