China ex-deputy intelligence chief given life sentence

BEIJING (AP) - China's former deputy intelligence chief has been sentenced to life in prison for corruption.

A court in the northeastern port city of Dalian announced Thursday that Ma Jian has been found guilty of crimes including accepting bribes and insider trading.

He was ordered to pay more than 50 million yuan ($7.26 million) in penalties.

The court said Ma used his political power to aid the business operations of Guo Wengui, a real estate billionaire wanted by Chinese authorities.

The New York-based Guo has published a slew of online videos in which he makes sensational allegations of corruption in the upper echelons of China's ruling Communist Party.

The court said Ma also obtained insider information about securities shares that his relatives later purchased.