Indonesia asks people to avoid coast near erupting volcano

People stand on top of a building in Sumur village, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. The Christmas holiday was somber with prayers for tsunami victims in the Indonesian region hit by waves that struck without warning Saturday night. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

SUMUR, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesian authorities are asking people near an island volcano to avoid the coast while eruptions and weather and sea conditions are monitored for tsunami risks.

A tsunami that followed an eruption of Anak Krakatoa hit communities along the Sunda Strait on Saturday night, killing more than 420 people and displacing thousands.

The Meteorology, Geophysics and Climatology Agency asked people to stay at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the Sunda Strait coastline.

Agency's head Dwikorita Karnawati said high waves and heavy rains are possible Wednesday and the wall of the volcano's crater is prone to collapse.

At a news conference late Tuesday, she said weather and continuing eruptions "could potentially cause landslides at the cliffs of the crater into the sea, and we fear that that could trigger a tsunami."

