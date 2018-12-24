UAE releases photos of ruler's daughter after disappearance

The United Arab Emirates has released photos of a daughter of Dubai's ruler after friends and supporters say she was forcibly returned to Dubai after fleeing months earlier.

The state-run WAM news agency carried a government statement Monday saying the princess is "at home and living with her family in Dubai." Her father is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler and the UAE's prime minister and vice president.

The government says Sheikha Latifa met with Mary Robinson, former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Dec. 15 at the family's request. Photos show the two women smiling in what appears to be a home.

Sheikha Latifa had previously appeared in a 40-minute saying she was imprisoned off and on for several years and abused.

The release of the photos comes months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India after she fled the Emirates.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns over Sheikha Latifa's fate in the time since.