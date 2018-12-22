Romanians mark 1989 revolt, reject government's amnesty plan

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanians have demanded more democracy during an anti-government march to commemorate the victims of the country's 1989 anti-communist revolt.

Protesters gathered outside government offices in Bucharest carrying candles and Romanian flags before marching to Revolution Square, where late Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu fled in a helicopter as crowds demanded his ouster.

The demonstrators on Saturday chanted "We don't want to be governed by thieves!" demanding that Romania's Social Democratic government scrap a plan to grant amnesty to those convicted of corruption.

Oana Solomon told The Associated Press: "People died in 1989 because they wanted Romania to be free ... we don't want to go back to those days."

Some 1,104 people died during the 1989 uprising that toppled Ceausescu. He was executed with his wife Elena after a summary trial on Christmas Day.