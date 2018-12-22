Japan court OKs 10-day detention for Nissan's ex-chair Ghosn

In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese media say Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, prosecutors press new allegation of breach of trust against Nissan ex-chair Ghosn, who is being detained in the Tokyo Detention Center. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) - A Japanese court says it has approved prosecutors' request to keep Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn in detention for another 10 days.

The Tokyo District Court said Sunday that the approval is for prosecutors to investigate further his third allegation of breach of trust for causing Nissan a loss of 1.8 billion yen in 2008.

Sunday's extension will keep Ghosn at the Tokyo detention house until New Year's Day.

Ghosn and another executive Greg Kelly were arrested Nov. 19 and charged with underreporting Ghosn's income for 2011-2015.

The fresh allegations were filed Friday, a day after a court rejected prosecutors' request for a longer detention of Ghosn and Kelly.