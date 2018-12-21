Canadian judge denies Omar Khadr eased bail conditions

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - A Canadian judge has denied former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr's request for eased bail conditions and a Canadian passport.

Justice June Ross ruled Friday there's no evidence his conditions are needlessly onerous.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops after a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.

Khadr pleaded guilty in 2010 to charges that included murder. He returned to Canada from Guantanamo Bay two years later to serve the remainder of his sentence and was released in May 2015 pending an appeal of his guilty plea, which he said was made under duress.

He wanted a passport in order to make a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.